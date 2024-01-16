WWE Favorite and Wife Welcomed Baby Boy in Late 2023

B

A former WWE Superstar is a new father. In December, Tyler Breeze appeared on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown livestream and revealed his wife had given birth to their first baby boy in November. Breeze announced the news by drinking from a coffee mug that read "New Daddy."

"Yeah. It's been like a month," Breeze said, per SEScoops. "He was great for my wife. He was very good and then all of a sudden it's my turn and he wakes up at 4:15 so he's hungry. So I feed him. He goes down, doesn't really sleep. I'm just watching him on the monitor just kind of like, not really cry, but he's awake and he's doing stuff and I'm like 'Just go to sleep, man, just go to sleep.' And then an hour later, now it's turned more into like 'I'm gonna cry every two seconds.'"

Breeze continued: "So now I'm like 'All right, well, maybe he's hungry again.' So I had to pick him back up and feed him again. 5:15, he's awake for a bit. It looks like he's falling asleep. I put him back down, watch him on the monitor. He's kind of moving around, not really sleeping and I'm going, 'Come on!' So now 6:15 rolls around and I go 'There's no way he's hungry again.' There's no way. It's every hour? Come on, man. So I go to get him. 6:15!"

Breeze (real name Matthew Clement), 35, began his WWE career in 2010 joining the developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling, which was rebranded to NXT in 2012. He would compete in NXT until 2015 when he was called up to the main roster. Breeze would be sent back to NXT in 2018 and would be there until he was released from his WWE contract in 2021. During his time in WWE, Breeze won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Fandango.

Last year, Breeze appeared on the Insight podcast and talked about how he expected his release from WWE. "When I got hired it was 2010 so a way different time," he said, per SEScoops. "Pre-NXT, this was FCW. FCW was kind of like 'You're part of WWE, but WWE is here and FCW is right over there.' Around the corner and you don't really see it. Even looking at the hiring cycles [made me think I'd be cut.] When I came in, it was right at the end of when they wanted everybody to be really big and really jacked. Me, obviously, had never been a gigantic guy so I got hired and I came in and I thought 'Oh my God! There's no way I'm going to last here, these guys are huge!' How am I supposed to compete with this?"