WWE has now lost one of its most popular Superstars. According to PWInsider, Kairi Sane has left WWE after its TV tapings on Monday night. She was seen on the latest episode of Raw on Monday night as she beat SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match. WWE taped this week's and next week's Raw on Monday, which means Sane's last appearance in WWE will be next week.

The biggest reason Sane is leaving WWE is that she's heading back to Japan to be with her husband. Sane got married back in February and has been in a long-distance relationship with him ever since. "I'm looking forward to building a family filled with laughter and joy, with a man I can respect so deeply from his attitude towards work, warmth towards people and animals, and his genuine way of living," Sane wrote on Twitter. I will continue working hard to become a pro wrestler that can bring much happiness and smile to people."

There have been reports of Sane possibly retiring from pro wrestling altogether, but that hasn't been confirmed. As for how Sane will be written off WWE television, that remains to be seen, but Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observing Radio reported the original plan was for Sane to be injured by Shayna Baszler, who was seen watching Sane's match with Bayley backstage. Baszler was brought back to television as a backup to injure Sane as Natalya was originally set to be the attacker. However, Natalya hasn't been on TV for the last few weeks for unknown reasons.

Despite leaving WWE, Sane will keep a good relationship with the company. In a report by Tokyo Sports, Sane could make an announcement when SummerSlam comes around next month. Regardless, fans will hate seeing Sane leave the company as she was one of the most respected Superstars on the roster. Sane joined WWE in 2017 and was placed in NXT. She took part in the first Mae Young Classic and won by beating Baszler in the finals. From there, she beat Baszler again in 2018 to win the NXT Women's Championship. She lost the title at Evolution a couple of months later but was then promoted to the main roster in 2019, teaming up with Asuka. The team, known as The Kabuki Warriors, won the Women's Tag Team Championship in October of that year. The team lost the titles to Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 36 in April.