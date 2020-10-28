WWE's Monster Wrestling Movie 'Rumble' Delayed Until May

✖

A new movie produced by WWE is getting pushed back. According to Deadline, the film Rumble will now be released on May 14, 2021. It was originally slated for a summer 2020 release before being pushed back to Jan. 19, 2021.

Rumble has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE Studios has teamed up with Paramount Animation on Rumble, which is based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrel. The film is set in a world where monsters are athletes and compete in monster wrestling. Rumble follows Winne "who seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into wrestling champion."

Some of the actors who provide voices for Rumble are Terry Crews, Tony Danza, and Will Arnett, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith as has a role in the film as well as WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns. Lynch, who is taking time off from WWE due to her pregnancy, has been building a Hollywood resume. Earlier this year, "The Man" made an appearance on the season premiere of Billions. And while she looks to take on more projects, Lynch has received advice from two legendary WWE stars who have made the transition to Hollywood - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me," Lynch said. "He's just being very giving, and I think they all are because they've all been there and they're all ready to look after the next generation. Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and advice that he checks up on me on what I'm doing now. I think everybody wants to see the next generation move to where they've been, ya know?!"

Reigns recently returned to WWE after taking time off to be with his family. This year, Reigns appeared in the Netflix Flim The Wrong Missy. In 2019, the current WWE Universal Champion was in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw with Johnson as they are cousins.

"There are a lot of qualities about [Reigns] that make him appealing to a global audience," Johnson said to Yahoo last year. "Obviously, it's why he's able to make a transition like this. And very first day, first take, bang! He knocked it out of the park.