WWE’s Matt Hardy and Wife Reby Sky Welcome Son Bartholomew, Their Third Child

WWE superstar Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby just welcomed a new addition to the family. On Wednesday, Reby gave birth to the couple’s third child – a boy named Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit Hardy. Bartie will now join his two older brothers – Wolfgang Xander, 2, and Maxel, 4. According to PEOPLE, Bartie was born at the couple’s home with the assistance of professional midwives and doulas.

“I’ve grown more excited with each new addition to our family, and Bartie was no exception,” Hardy told PEOPLE. “I was ecstatic to witness my son be born at home, and the love I already have for him is indescribable.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m immensely proud of my wife, Reby, for opting for an at-home, natural birth. She was a warrior!” Hardy added.

Hardy posted a photo of him and Reby with Bartie on Instagram and received a ton of support from his fans in the comments section of the photo.

“[Oh my god], congratulations. Another beautiful boy in your family. Amazing momma as always. Love seeing your family grow,” one fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out the difference between him and his brother Jeff.

“Haha. Jeff gets only girls and you only boys but you both have beautiful families. Congrats,” the fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Hardy (@matthardybrand) on Dec 4, 2019 at 2:45pm PST

Another fan loves the name Hardy and Reby came up with for their new son. The Instagram user wrote, “Bartie Hardy Has a nice ring to it congratulations to household Hardy for their newest ADDITION to the family.”

This fan loves the name by he does have a question for the family. The fan wrote, “Okay I congratulated on another post, seriously congrats, love the name so much; but one huge question, where the heck is [Jeff Hardy]?”

And this fan is in love with the couple’s new son. The Instagram user wrote, “Welcome to the world Bartie! Congratulations [Matt Hardy] and [Reby Sky] he is so handsome!”

Matt Hardy is one half of the famous tag-team The Hardy Boyz with Jeff and they have won the tag team titles a total of nine times. Along with his accomplishments with Jeff, Matt Hardy has also won the ECW Championship, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, the United States Championship and the European Championship just to name a few.

Reby, also known as Reby Sky, is also a professional wrestler and she’s a former Playboy model. She has been seen on WWE TV with her husband.