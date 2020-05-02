WWE's Mandy Rose Reveals Rough Leg Injury, and Fans Are Feeling the Pain

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey drew criticism when she referred to professional wrestling as "fake fighting." The fans said that it is still possible to get seriously injured in the ring while putting on performances. WWE star Mandy Rose recently proved these comments to be true when she suffered a rough leg injury.

The incident occurred following a Money in the Bank match on Friday Night SmackDown. Sonya Deville, who had distracted Rose prior to her loss, attacked her former partner. She threw Rose into the ringside steps, which prompted a visit to the physician. There were concerns about a potential injury sustained, which Rose proved to be justified with a photo of the damage.

Rose showed off the leg injury following the match and used it as an opportunity to call out Deville. She showed the bruise and cut in a photo. She then sent a message to her former partner while writing, "I took your best beating and that’s all I got? You’re in trouble u jealous b—."

When the professional wrestler sent this tweet, she received numerous responses from fans and peers alike. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista tried to give some advice while Deville warned Rose about the wild ride she was about to go on during WWE events. The fans, however, just showed excitement about the continuing strife in this storyline.