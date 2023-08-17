WWE Legend 'Sunny' Tammy Sytch Could Face 25 Years in Prison

Tammy Sytch, who went by the name Sunny in WWE, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of DUI causing death and is now facing a 25-year prison sentence, according to TMZ Sports. The WWE Hall of Famer was first charged with the count and seven others back in May 2022 after she allegedly killed a 75-year-old man during a drunken car crash in March of that year. Sytch first pleaded not guilty to all charges but changed her please in a Volusia County courtroom on Wednesday.

The court documents stated that Sytch also pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with license suspended causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with damage to a person and two misdemeanor charges of DUI with damage to property. She was scheduled to go a trial a few days before the plea, and a date for the sentencing hearing has not been announced. Sytch has been in jail since May 2022 after prosecutors claimed she crashed her car into the back of another vehicle on a Florida road in March 2022 while it was stopped at a traffic light. At the time, police said the 50-year-old had a blood alcohol content of 0.8 or higher.

Over the years, Sytch had multiple run-ins with police. TMZ Sports noted that Sytch has been arrested at least six times for impaired driving, including back in 2019 in New Jersey. She was also jailed last year for allegedly threatening to kill a man with scissors.

Sytch made in WWE debut in 1994 and was with the company for four years. She managed multiple WWE Superstars during her run with the company, including the late Chris Candido who was Sytch's boyfriend for 15 years. Sytch also managed The Smokin' Gunns and The Godwinns to World Tag Team Championships and introduced Ron Simmons as Farrooq to WWE fans. Sytch is known for being the original WWE Diva and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

"My definition of a Diva is that all-around, well-rounded performer," Sytch told WWE.com. "The girls who came before me were so one dimensional and then I came along and anything they threw at me I could do. I could get in the ring and have a match, I managed at ringside, I co-hosted TV shows, I did broadcasting. I was the first one to do it all."