WWE Legend Kevin Nash to Undergo Heart Procedure

WWE staple Kevin Nash has revealed he has an irregular heartbeat. To rectify his condition, he will undergo a heart procedure.

The wrestling Hall of Famer provided a detailed update on his health during the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, per Newsweek. The revelation came when he responded to a fan’s question about a recent stress test he underwent.

According to Nash, he discovered that his cardiologist discovered evidence of a possible previous heart issue and diagnosed him with a current condition that will require a procedure. The results from the test showed a small amount of scar tissue on his heart, which his doctor said could indicate a minor, undiagnosed cardiac event. The diagnosis is new, but the condition could have been triggered from something that happened decades ago.

“My cardiologist said that I could have had… a minor heart attack like 20 years ago,” Nash said during the episode. “The scar tissue on my heart was like 3%, like a 3% scar. He said that could be genetic. It could have been during the procedure of putting the stent… it was in the back of your heart.” Nash had a stent put in his heart 20 years ago.

He says his father also had heart problems. “When they gave my dad his autopsy, he had had like four [heart attacks] before the fifth one killed him,” Nash explained. “So just kind of working through them.”

Luckily, Nash says his condition is treatable. “The only problem you got right now is you’ve got a little bit of an irregular heartbeat,” Nash recalled his doctor telling him. He confirmed that he is scheduled to undergo a procedure to correct the issue. “He said, ‘We’re gonna zap you and put you back in rhythm.’ So that’s my next thing,” Nash added.