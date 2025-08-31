WWE and Superstar Part Ways ‘After 6 Unforgettable Years’

It’s been a month of big WWE news, with the company announcing PLEs moving from Peacock (in favor of ESPN’s app), the controversial return of Brock Lesnar and the controversy around Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s contract expirations. However, another notable WWE shakeup went unnoticed by many fans.

Ashante “Thee” Adonis, a former member of SmackDown/NXT’s Hit Row faction, is no longer with the company. The wrestler, whose real name is Tehuti Miles, announced his exit earlier in August. Fightful reports his contract expired; it’s unclear if either party sought to renew the agreement.

“After 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter,” Miles wrote. “I’m filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I’ve had the chance to work with. I’m truly excited to show the world what I can really do. Sometimes you gotta get off multiplayer and progress your story mode. I believe i’m the face of the future and the reason your girl stopped texting you back [winking emoji]

Ashanti “Thee” Adonis on ‘WWE NXT’ (Credit: WWE)

“This is a brand new beginning. I am becoming the best version of myself. You have only seen a glimpse of my true potential, and I’m just scratching the surface. I know that to some this can be a dark time, but stars can’t shine without darkness.”

Miles joined WWE in 2019 following a brief run in Ring of Honor. He seemed poised to breakout with the faction Hit Row, a hip-hop-themed faction that also included A.J. “Top Dolla” Francis, B-Fab and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott (now known as Swerve Strickland in AEW).

After moving from NXT to SmackDown, the group only made one appearance before WWE’s top brass, then led by Vince McMahon, cut the entire group. WWE brought them back (sans Swerve, who jumped to AEW) in 2022 after Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over the company’s creative process.

Hit Row’s second run didn’t amount to much, outside of helping LA Knight establish himself as a top face act. WWE axed Top Dolla again in 2023, with Miles and B-Fab (real name Briana Brandy) separated as individual acts.

Miles then doubled down on the Ashante “Thee” Adonis character, establishing himself as a ladies’ man archetype on NXT. He had an on-screen romance with Karmen Petrovic (real name Monika Klisara) during this run, though that storyline ended in April.

Miles is now accepting independent wrestling bookings under his real name. He was also spotted training at “The Dungeon” with WWE Superstar Natayla (Natalie Neidhart-Wilson) and her husband Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson).