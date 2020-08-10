WWE Legend Kamala Dead: Social Media Confuses Wrestling Star With Senator Kamala Harris
The wrestling world lost one of its more iconic members, Kamala, at the age of 70. Born James Harris, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed, but he had experienced some serious medical issues over the past couple of years. He needed to have both his legs amputated after complications from diabetes emerged. When news of his passing first emerged, a portion of social media was thrown for a loop, thinking it was a different person.
That's because Harris, who made his WWF debut in 1984 and would go on to compete there and in other wrestling circuits for three decades, shares a name with Democratic Senator, Kamala Harris. The latter of which has remained in the news cycle for much of the past few years, first as a serious presidential candidate for the 2020 election before dropping out in December in what she called one of the "hardest decisions' of her life. More recently, she has been at the forefront of conversations for who the Democrats' presidential candidate, Joe Biden, will choose as his running mate. Harris is widely considered the favorite to be chosen with CNN, even releasing a ranking of his top five choices, predicting that Harris is, indeed, the No. 1 choice for him. Others considered to be in the running, including Susan Rice, Gretchen Whitmer, Tammy Duckworth and Karen Bass.
With the Harrises sharing the same name and both being in the news, there were plenty of confusion found across social media. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions in the wake of Harris' death.
How many non wrestling fans think that politician Kamala Harris is dead?— David KinCallux (aka Sneaker Dean) (@dwkii) August 10, 2020
Holy shit, I thought Kamala Harris was dead. As it turns out, it's some pro wrestler named James Harris, whose nickname is Kamala. Don't ask why. Don't know, don't care. #RIPKamala— Nico XW (@Nicoxw1) August 10, 2020
Lmao I thought this hashtag was about Kamala Harris before clicking on it. I was like wtf no way this chick is dead— Douglas Rogers (@FRESHest_chef) August 10, 2020
#RIPKamala is NOT for Kamala Harris, but for a wrestler.
Twitter REALLY needs an “they’re not dead” portion at top so we don’t have near heart attacks when the trend is for someone else or other reasons— Nyn Vasquez (@Burntsmurff) August 10, 2020
I thought #RIPKamala was for Kamala Harris and I like was oops, I know I’ve been talkin shit about her but damn, I don’t want her dead either lol.— danielle. 🏳️🌈 (@ig0backt0black) August 10, 2020
Chile RIP to this man but y’all scared me for a minute I thought Kamala Harris had died. 😭 #RIPKamala— I only stan bishes with 2 shoes -Nicki Fan Account (@RomansFavBarb) August 10, 2020
sooo James “Kamala” Harris was a wrestler & Kamala Harris is the former AG of CA...learn something new every time i open this bird app.— sure, jan. 🙄 (@_januaryyy) August 10, 2020