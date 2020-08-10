WWE Legend Kamala Dead: Social Media Confuses Wrestling Star With Senator Kamala Harris

The wrestling world lost one of its more iconic members, Kamala, at the age of 70. Born James Harris, the cause of his death has yet to be revealed, but he had experienced some serious medical issues over the past couple of years. He needed to have both his legs amputated after complications from diabetes emerged. When news of his passing first emerged, a portion of social media was thrown for a loop, thinking it was a different person.

That's because Harris, who made his WWF debut in 1984 and would go on to compete there and in other wrestling circuits for three decades, shares a name with Democratic Senator, Kamala Harris. The latter of which has remained in the news cycle for much of the past few years, first as a serious presidential candidate for the 2020 election before dropping out in December in what she called one of the "hardest decisions' of her life. More recently, she has been at the forefront of conversations for who the Democrats' presidential candidate, Joe Biden, will choose as his running mate. Harris is widely considered the favorite to be chosen with CNN, even releasing a ranking of his top five choices, predicting that Harris is, indeed, the No. 1 choice for him. Others considered to be in the running, including Susan Rice, Gretchen Whitmer, Tammy Duckworth and Karen Bass.

With the Harrises sharing the same name and both being in the news, there were plenty of confusion found across social media. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions in the wake of Harris' death.