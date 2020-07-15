WWE: Lana's Mom Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment

✖

Professional wrestler Lana, whose real name is CJ Perry, frightened fans on July 8 when she revealed that her mother was in ICU due to COVID-19. More than a week later, the WWE star provided a positive update. She said that her mom is out of the hospital and is home resting.

Lana provided the update on Monday and prompted a number of excited responses from social media users. WWE broadcaster Renee Young and superstar Billie Kay both said that this news is great and that it's good to hear about the improvement. Several wrestling fans said that they have complete faith that Lana's father will soon follow suit and make a full recovery. Both of her parents dealt with serious issues after testing positive for the coronavirus, but they began to make positive strides.

The WWE star previously provided updates over the weekend on her YouTube channel. She said that her mom was out of the ICU and was off oxygen for 24 hours. At the time, Lana said that her mom was in a hotel room and that the doctors were discussing releasing her. Many fans expressed excitement at this news and said that they would continue to pray and send well wishes to the family.

Lana also discussed her father's condition. He is not asthmatic like her mother and faced different issues before testing positive. According to her explanation, he thought that he simply had pollen allergies but was later bedridden for an entire week. Lana said that her father was very weak after contracting the virus, but he began to feel better after 15 days.

"Just be really really careful, guys," Lana continued in her YouTube update over the weekend. "My dad is doing better today. Yesterday was the first day that he started to feel better. Thank you guys for your prayers and your positive energy."

In addition to her parents, Lana also confirmed that another loved one has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her husband, Rusev, said on a Twitch stream that he has the virus, and she confirmed the news on Twitter. "First my parents & now my husband @ToBeMiro has COVID-19," Lana wrote.

When the news first surfaced that Rusev had the coronavirus, many fans expressed concern about the entire family. Others, however, watched the Twitch stream and said that the former WWE star was "just fine." They said that Rusev was eating chicken and playing video games with Cesaro.