WWE: Kevin Owens Reportedly Confronts Vince Mcmahon Over Wearing Masks

WWE now has a mask policy and Kevin Owens could be the reason for it. WWE French-language commentator Pat Laprade talked about this during a recent episode of the Les anti-pods de la Lutte podcast (via Wrestling Inc.) as Owens raised his concerns about the lack of masks being worn at the WWE Performance Center during TV tapings. This led to Owens confronting WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, on Friday, July 3, and then a mask policy was put in place.

Owens reportedly told McMahon he was not comfortable with the lack of masks being worn as well as people being close to each other. He also said he was going home if things don't change. Vince tasked Owens what he wanted him to do, which led to Owens allegedly saying Vince is the only person the WWE crew will listen to. McMahon then asked if putting in a mask policy with fans would work. Owens said it would work if the punishment was fining individuals, and now WWE has a mask policy. The company is issuing $500 fines for not wearing a mask at the Performance Center with the second offense being $1,000. This is only for people who are not performing in front of a camera.

It's no surprise to see Owens speak out on the issue of masks as he reportedly skipped a set of tapings when a Performance Center trainee tested positive for COVID-19 in June. Owens also went to Twitter to talk about how his wife's grandfather died due to complications of the coronavirus.

"At worst, wearing a mask and social distancing does nothing. At best, it helps saves lives," Owens said when talking about wearing a mask. "While at worst, making fun of people wearing a mask, and not wearing a mask yourself, and telling people not to wear a mask can help spread this disease and make things worse. And at best, if you're doing that and belittling people and calling them ignorant for wearing masks, at best, you're making fun of people who are trying to do what they think is best for their community. Owens is one of WWE's top stars. The 36-year old has won NXT Championship, the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the United States Championship three times.