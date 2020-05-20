WWE Issues Statement on Shad Gaspard's Death

✖

Former WWE star Shad Gaspard has died after his body was found on at Venice Beach, California on Wednesday. When WWE learned the news of Gaspard's death, the company released a statement, which described the type of person he was. Gaspard did not have a very long career in WWE, but he made an impact on the organization.

"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39," WWE said in its statement, which went on to talk about him going missing while swimming with his son on Sunday. "Admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor, Gaspard was no stranger to heroic deeds. In 2016, he broke up an armed robbery in Coral Springs, Fla., pinning the suspect to the ground until police arrived... WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard’s family, friends and fans."

WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon went to Twitter when he first learned that Gaspard disappeared. "The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time," McMahon wrote. There have also been a number of current and former WWE Superstars that have shown their support including Kofi Kingston, MVP and Gaspard's tag team partner JTG. Gaspard and JTG made up the tag team Cryme Tyme and had the opportunity to work with John Cena. The duo also started a rivalry with former WWE Champion JBL and competed for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam in 2009. Gaspard was released from his contract in 2010.

Before joining WWE. Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College. He was also a bodyguard for Mike Tyson, P. Diddy and Britney Spears. Once his pro wrestling career was over, Gaspard focused on acting and was seen in various TV shows and films including, Brothers, Think Like a Man Too and most recently Birds of Prey where he was performing Stunts.

Gaspard and his son got caught in a riptide on Sunday along with a group of swimmers. When lifeguards went to rescue Gaspard, he told them to save his 10-year old son first. The US Coast Guard, Los Angeles County lifeguards and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department all looked for Gaspard, according to the Los Angles County sheriff's department.