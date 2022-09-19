WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Trish Stratus recently dealt with a health scare. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she took herself to the emergency room last Tuesday after having abdominal pain for about a day. The doctors discovered her appendix was about to burst, and Stratus underwent emergency surgery.

"After a crampy 10 hour travel day on Monday I was working through the pain on Tuesday prepping for an announcement (which I will post tomorrow)," Stratus wrote in the post. "I have a pretty high pain tolerance so when what I thought was cramps but ended up getting pretty intense I drove myself to emergency and turns out my appendix was getting ready to burst – which can be really bad if it happens and like cause death and stuff so I'm really glad I went to check it out, you know to avoid the whole dying thing."

Stratus went on to reveal the lessons she learned after the experience. "Listen to your body," she wrote. "Dr. Google told me appendicitis was pain in the lower right abdomen, so that's why it took me a while to think it was that because at first the pain was all across my belly. But after getting another Dr. Google's opinion (reading another article) I found out it will start as pain across your stomach (also was tender to touch) but as the appendix gets more inflamed the pain will migrate to the right side and continue to get worse. And boy did it. Turns out it's an organ that serves no function so good riddance old pal. Got 3 new scars to add to my body badges and one less organ … recovery hasn't been too bad so far, definitely manageable. Just wanted to check in!"

Stratus, 46, last competed in WWE in 2019 in a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 after winning the WWE Women's Championship seven times in her career. Earlier this year, Stratus was indicted to the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and won the Lou Thesz Award.

"A huge thank you to the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame for the Hall of Fame nod and for honouring me with the Lou Thesz Award," Stratus wrote on Instagram in July. "I am excited to be joining wrestling legends like Edge, Booker T, JBL and good 'ole JR just to name a few."