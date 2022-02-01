WWE Hall of Famer Announces Return to WWE TV

A legendary WWE figure is on the way back. Kurt Angle recently announced on The Kurt Angle Show that he will be coming back to WWE during the build-up for WrestleMania 38, according to Wrestling Inc. Angle was at WWE’s Royal Rumble event this past weekend with Shelton Benjamin and said he will be back on TV likely next month.

“I did [receive a call] from WWE and they want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so,” Angle said. “I’m really excited about it, so we’ll see what’s in store for me.” Angle’s last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. He was then released from his producer role in April 2020 and has made a couple of onscreen appearances since then. Last year, Angle talked about how Triple H offered him a job.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/JustTalkWrestle/status/1488308759512457224?s=20&t=mpAozBv8Jr3cwB7AfJFh0Q

“Triple H offered me a job, I believe, to train wrestlers,” Angle said last year, per ComicBook.com. “He wanted me to come down once a month to NXT. Nothing transpired from it but maybe in the future, there might be a possibility. I like training people. I just don’t have a lot of time, believe it or not, including in this pandemic. I’m good at training people, I’m good at teaching stuff.”

Angle also said that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) reached out to him with multiple offers. “Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts. I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it. The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches,” stated. “The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”

Angle, 53, started his WWE career in 1998 and was with the company until 2006 when he moved over to TNA (now Impact Wrestling). He was with TNA for 10 years before returning to WWE in 2017. In his career, Angle won the WWE Championship five times, the World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW Championship. He’ became Fifth Grand Slam Champion in WWE history and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.