WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura Launches New Big Project

Jesse Ventura just landed a new big project where he can share his opinions on everything. The WWE Hall of Famer has launched a Substack where "every week, subscribers will have access to brand new original articles, exclusive podcasts, and video commentary covering current important news stories, events, and figures." In his introductory post, Ventura, 70, explains why he is getting into the world of blogging and podcasting.

"After many successful years of speaking truth to power on my hit television show The World According To Jesse on RT America, I was unceremoniously removed from the airwaves after speaking out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, just like I was silenced back in 2003 when MSNBC took me off the air during run-up to the United State's invasion of Iraq," Ventura wrote. "Two times now my unwavering belief in peace and outspoken criticism of the Military-Industrial Complex have cost me my job. There will not be a third! So, like Lebron James heading to Miami, I'm bringing my talents to Substack, one of the few places left where free speech still reigns supreme."

I can't even begin to tell you how excited I am to be publishing on Substack. One of the last true platforms where free speech and independent thought reign supreme.https://t.co/WmLGclJ2gk — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) June 1, 2022

Ventura is known for his time in WWE as a competitor and broadcaster with Gorilla Monsoon in the 1980s. He has also appeared in various films which as Demolition Man, Predator, Major League II and Batman & Robin. But one of Ventura's biggest accomplishments was becoming governor of Minnesota in 1999. His run as governor would last for four years, and he was a member of the Reform Party which was founded in 1995 by Ross Perot. In 2020, Ventura joined the Green Party and considered running for president.

"In today's world of political spin and paid off pundits it's damn near impossible to find anyone who actually says what they truly believe, not what they are paid to believe," Ventura said. "Rarely do you see a politician, journalist, or commentator speak truth to power or stand by their convictions in the face of adversity? Better yet, when was the last time you saw a leader today actually admit when they were wrong?

"My pledge to you dear subscriber is that here you will always get my honest truth. I will call it as I see it and say whatever is on my mind, just like I did all those years ago sitting ringside with Gorilla Monsoon. And if I change my mind or am proven wrong? I will be the first to admit it. I don't lick my finger and hold it up to the winds of popularity or political opportunity, like Donald Trump or Joe Biden."