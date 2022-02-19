WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE has started its road to WrestleMania 38, and the next stop is Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber. This is the seventh event WWE has hosted a live event in Saudi Arabia and it’s the first Elimination Chamber show to take place outside the United States. Elimination Chamber will stream live on Peacock Saturday at noon ET. The kickoff show will start at 11 a.m. ET and will air on WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms.

The main event of the show will be Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Goldberg. This match was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 36 two years ago, but Reigns stepped away from the company. Now that he’s been Universal Champion for over 530 days, he’s ready to take down a WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another WWE Hall of Famer, Lita, makes her return to the ring as she faces Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Lynch talked about facing her idol in Saudi Arabia. “Thirteen-year-old me would be losing their mind,” Lynch. “Even 30-year-old me would losing their mind. The me that had Lita first introduce the women’s title to them at WrestleMania 32 would be losing their mind. But the me that I am today, the champion, having gone through all of these obstacles, coming back better than ever, to have my childhood hero try to get a rub off that and try to challenge me at the most important time of the year, that’s very conflicting for me.”

Of course, there will be a couple of Elimination Chamber matches. For the women, the match will feature Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikka A.S.H., and the winner will face the Raw Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 38. The men’s match will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lensar vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth “Freakin” Rolins, and the winner becomes WWE Champion.

The rest of the card features the SmackdDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defending the title against Viking Raiders. In another tag team match Ronda Rousey and Naomi will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. There will also be a Falls Count Anywhere match between Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss, and Rey Mysterio will be in action as he faces The Miz.