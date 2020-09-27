WWE Clash of Champions: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Another WWE pay-per-view event is here as Clash of Champions is set to air on Sunday night. This event is unique because every title in WWE will be defended. This is the fourth Clash of Champions pay-per-view in WWE history, with the first airing in 2016. Fans can watch the event only on the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. ET. The kickoff show, which will also air on the WWE Network, will start one hour prior to the main show.

WWE Champion Drew McIntrye will defend his title against Randy Orton. This is a rematch from SummerSlam in August, and McIntyre came away win the win. McIntyre has been champion for nearly six months and it's been a strong run despite not having fans at live shows. Orton, however, is determined to win the WWE Championship for the 10th time in his career.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso. Reigns returned to WWE last month after not competing since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as taking care of newborn twins. He won the title at Payback and shows no signs of slowing down. Uso earned a title shot after winning a No. 1 contenders match earlier this month.

On the women's side, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka will take on Zelina Vega, which will be the kickoff show match. Asuka has looked strong since beating Sahsa Banks for the title at SummerSlam and enters the match as a heavy favorite. Also, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend her title against Nikki Cross. Bayley has beaten Cross multiple times over the summer, but she will be on the lookout for Banks who is looking for revenge after Bayley attacked her a few weeks back.

In other matches, The Street Profits will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Andrade and Angel Garza. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro will face the Lucha House Party. The unlikely pair of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Additional matches include Bobby Lashley taking Apollo Crews for the United States Championship. And Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy will defend his title against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a triple threat ladder match.