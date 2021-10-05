WWE Alum Seemingly Confirms Groping Allegation, Makes Anti-Trans Comments in Resurfaced Interview

A former WWE Superstar seemingly confirms the groping allegations against him last year. In a resurfaced interview on The Double K Show, Stallion Rogers (formerly known as Curt Stallion) admits to groping the victim as he revealed what happened. He then mocked the victim for being “butthurt” because he unfollowed him. In the same interview, Rogers mocks transgender men, calling then “purple hair dudes on Twitter who say they’re chicks.”

Stallion, 31, signed with WWE in 2020 and spent the majority of his time with the promotion on 205 Live. He also appeared on NXT back in February competing for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. His final match in WWE was on March 12 on 205 Live when he teamed up with Mansoor in a tag match against The Bollywood Boyz. Hewas was released from the company in June.

Last month, Rogers appeared on Lucha Libre Online and talked about his release. “You just don’t expect it [being let go from WWE], you know what I mean?” he said, per EWrestling. “And I didn’t do anything to deserve it I was told. All the coaches liked me. For as far as I know, Triple H and Shawn Michaels loved me. So it’s just weird, but like I said, I don’t have any hard feelings against the company or anything. If they asked me to go back, of course I’d be like, ‘Yeah, sign the check’ but that’s not where I wanna go anymore. That’s not where I want to work after I saw the way they’re treating people.”

Rogers also talked about the conversation he had with WWE Superstar Riddle shortly after being cut. “So I answer, I’m like, ‘What’s up bro?’” Rogers said. “And he’s like, ‘Hey bro, I’m at your apartment.’ Here in Florida, he was picking up a package that was for him, sent to my place for the backstory and he was like, ‘I’m at your apartment. I’m here, I can’t find the package’ and I was just like, ‘I just got fired’ and he’s like, ‘No! You’re lying’ and I was like, ‘No dude. I just got fired.’ I was numb. I didn’t know how to feel, how to think. I was just kind of like, ‘What can you do?’ There’s no point in crying, there’s no point in screaming. None of that is gonna fix anything so I was just like, ‘Yeah dude, I just got fired’ and he starts crying and I was just like, ‘I gotta let you go.’”

Rogers returned to the ring on July 30 on the independent circuit. Some of the promotions Rogers has competed in over the last few months are Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, Glory Pro Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and Black Label Pro.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.