Bray Wyatt's Fiancée JoJo Offerman Breaks Silence on WWE Superstar's Death

JoJo Offerman, the fiancée of the late Bray Wyatt, broke her silence on the tragedy. The former WWE ring announcer went to Instagram to post an emotional message about Wyatt, who died on Aug. 24 at the age of 36. Offerman and Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) got engaged in 2022 and had two children together.

"Ive written and rewritten this post so many times because there are no amount of words in this world to describe Windham and what he means to me," Offerman wrote in the Instagram post. "But I've also been avoiding it because in some weird way it makes all of this all too real. I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday."

Offerman went on to say that Wyatt was "the best person I know" and gave her "a love that will last for a lifetime." She also said that Wyatt was "the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day."

"Windham knew me better than I knew myself and he always knew how to calm my storm, as I did for him," Offerman continued. "He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around and not only did he accept it, he loved it. I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have. I will always love you Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again."

Wyatt reportedly died due to a heart attack after a long battle with COVID-19 symptoms. Triple H was the first to announce the death of Wyatt and several current and former WWE Superstars spoke out about his passing, including Alexa Bliss, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Braun Strowman. Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE and comes from a professional wrestling family. His father is Mike Rotunda who is a five-time WWE Tag Team Champion. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.