WWE Star Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, Gives Birth to Twins, Shares Sweet Photo

A former WWE Superstar is now a mother. Kelly Kelly (real name Barbie Blank) went to Instagram on Friday to announce she gave birth to twins. She said her two children were born on Sept. 10 and shared a photo of her and her husband Joe Coba holding their twin boy and girl's hands.

Back in March, Kelly Kelly, 36, told Entertainment Tonight that she was pregnant and was expected to give birth on Sept. 25. "I am feeling amazing," she said at the time. I've been dreaming about this journey to motherhood for so long and starting a family with my incredibly supportive husband, Joe. Now that it's here, it's just been such a great experience."

Kelly Kelly is very happy to be a mother as the journey was not easy. In August 2021, Kelly Kelly revealed that she suffered a miscarriage months after she and Coba got married. "I think for me, the reason I wanted to be so open about my journey was because of the positive response I got back from so many fans and people all around the world, including men, after I shared about my miscarriage and how that experience has also affected them," she said. "The overwhelming responses of 'Thank you so much for sharing your story, I wish it was talked about more,' was really all I needed to be inspired to want to be a strong voice and to be open and honest about my fertility journey."

Kelly Kelly added: "I don't want women to think they are alone or going to be looked down on or think something's wrong with them, so they are ashamed to talk about this. One out of five women struggles to get pregnant after one year of trying."

Kelly Kelly began her professional wrestling career in 2006. She signed with WWE and worked at its developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. Kelly Kelly was called to the main roster that same year and was part of the ECW brand. She was with WWE for six years and won the Divas Championship during her time in the company. Kelly Kelly returned to WWE in 2017 and would make sporadic appearances over the years, with her last appearance being in January 2022 when she competed in the Royal Rumble match.