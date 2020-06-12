'WSOP Classic': How to Watch New PokerGo Series

✖

The World Series of Poker will be done virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ESPN was ready to air the event, but now fans have the opportunity to watch a new series on PokerGo that will highlight rarely seen footage from previous Word Series of Poker events titled WSOP Classic. The first episode aired on June 8, and the series will run through July 24. The show will feature daily exclusive footage and gameplay from World Series of Poker tournaments that were played from 2003-2010. PokerGo is a streaming service where fans can watch live poker tournaments and TV shows. Fans can get PokerGo by going here.

"The World Series of Poker is a tournament with unmatched, electric energy that we celebrate annually across the globe with our community, J.R. McCabe, Chief Business Officer of Poker Central, said in a press release. "Since we are unable to partake in the live tournament as we usually would this summer, we decided to bring some of the most memorable games in WSOP history, many of which have not been available for broadcast since original airing, into the homes of fans and players alike."

WSOP Classic will air a total of WSOP Main Event episodes with wins from Chris Moneymaker, Greg Raymer, Joe Hachem, Jamie Gold, Jerry Yang, Peter Eastgate, Joe Cada, and Jonathan Duhamel. It will also show Phil Ivey's emergence as a Poker star in 2003. The series will highlight seven years of WSOP Main Events in seven weeks, focusing on a different year each week. There will be additional episodes of WSOP Classic, including Doyle Brunson's 10th bracelet, a Phil Ivey bracelet in 2005 and the Poker Players Championship in 2007 and 2008. On July 4, PokerGo will air the first-ever televised WSOP Main Event from 1973.

The Main Event in the World Series is Poker began in 1970 and Johnny Moss was the winner. Moss also won in 1971 and 1974, which led to him being inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1979. Moss and Stu Ungar are the two players to win the Main Event three times as Ungar won it in 1980, 1981 and 1997. Last year Hossein Ensan won the Main Event and earned a grand prize of $10 million.