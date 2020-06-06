Why Wrigley Field's 'End Racism' Sign Message Is Ringing Hollow to Some Fans
Many sports leagues and organizations have spoken out about systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The Chicago Cubs are among this group and put a strong message on Wrigley Field. An electronic sign on the outside of the iconic baseball stadium featured the message, "End Racism." However, this gesture drew criticism from some Twitter users.
Photos of the Wrigley Field sign surfaced on June 2. Several people posted the photos and applauded the Cubs for taking a stand. Others, however, fired back and alleged that the owners, the Ricketts family, are racist. These fans specifically mentioned co-owner Todd Ricketts serving as the finance chair of the Republican National Committee and that his father, Joe Ricketts, previously apologized for "racially insensitive" emails.
There were several Twitter users posting criticism of the Chicago Cubs after seeing the altered sign. They expressed agreement over ending racism but disagreed with the messengers. These users were vocal in their dislike of the Ricketts family.
???? wrigley the respawn point for chicago racists like if u die at a klan rally in kankakee you pop up in the bleachers holding a hot dog wearing oakley sunglasses on the back of your head next to your spray tanned Naperville fiancé w dried vomit on her last season vineyard vine https://t.co/xuIapE2u1O— giabuchi (@jaboukie) June 4, 2020
Drove by Wrigley Field just now and the marquee read, “End racism.” Unannounced on the sign were the facts that Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts is finance chair of the racist Republican National Commitee and that his dad had to apologize for anti-black and Islamophobic emails. pic.twitter.com/PkvQIqyWnH— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 2, 2020
the family that owns wrigley field bankrolled the sitting american president’s presidential campaign https://t.co/vFWND3iEPf— derp, from online™ (@D69_derpinator) June 2, 2020
the Ricketts want to end racism you say pic.twitter.com/0bDxwChYYn— great lakexiter (@mateodechicago) June 2, 2020
the rickets will have to sell the team as a first step for that— Mentats 4 Biden (@dumboman69) June 2, 2020
This lol. pic.twitter.com/TvKC4pBlG2— Carfire 🕊🕊🕊 (@carfire) June 2, 2020
Come on Dana. You should know better.
*This message does not represent the personal feelings of the #Ricketts family. This message from @Cubs is here to hopefully prevent rioting, burning and looting at #WrigleyField.* pic.twitter.com/yzqbAQ0rcN— Porter #StandAgainstRacism (@Porter15981769) June 2, 2020
Did they evict the Ricketts?— South Side Sox (@SouthSideSox) June 3, 2020
wow! can’t believe racism is over now— janice valenzuela 🇵🇭 (@ballerlibrarian) June 2, 2020
Surely you mean “this”: pic.twitter.com/R1TWMh0mwG— Richard Ray (@iamrichardray) June 2, 2020
someone should tell Dana who owns that sign— Tim Stewart (@timstwrt) June 2, 2020
"This" is meaningless, Dina.— Matt Johnson (@twoeightnine) June 2, 2020
END THE RICKETTS— NAUTICA VAN 🚐 (@nauticavan) June 2, 2020
The Ricketts family - including Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts - have supported the same exact policies and racist, classist rhetoric that led to George Floyd's murder.— A C A B 🚩🔥 (@ironglaciers) June 3, 2020
I will believe it when Pete, Joe and Todd are kicked out of the Cubs’ ownership group.— BlueTimesSix (@BlueTimesSix) June 2, 2020
Given the owners' positions on *gestures wildly in all directions* I'd say this is a pretty cynical and transparent PR ploy— sean (@seanfbrown) June 2, 2020
They did it. Wrigley Field ended racism.— Mario (@therealchancho) June 4, 2020
Delete the Ricketts and I’ll buy they mean it— Defund Police - Fund Community Social Services (@brother_dag) June 4, 2020