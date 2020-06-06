Why Wrigley Field's 'End Racism' Sign Message Is Ringing Hollow to Some Fans

Many sports leagues and organizations have spoken out about systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The Chicago Cubs are among this group and put a strong message on Wrigley Field. An electronic sign on the outside of the iconic baseball stadium featured the message, "End Racism." However, this gesture drew criticism from some Twitter users.

Photos of the Wrigley Field sign surfaced on June 2. Several people posted the photos and applauded the Cubs for taking a stand. Others, however, fired back and alleged that the owners, the Ricketts family, are racist. These fans specifically mentioned co-owner Todd Ricketts serving as the finance chair of the Republican National Committee and that his father, Joe Ricketts, previously apologized for "racially insensitive" emails.

There were several Twitter users posting criticism of the Chicago Cubs after seeing the altered sign. They expressed agreement over ending racism but disagreed with the messengers. These users were vocal in their dislike of the Ricketts family.