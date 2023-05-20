Wrestler Breaks Collarbone, Will Be Out of Action for Months

A former WWE Superstar will miss a few months of action. The professional wrestling organization xWx announced that Axel Tischer (formerly Alexander Wolfe) suffered a broken collar bone and will be out for two and a half months (per Fightful). His most recent match was on April 28 at Progress Champion 152. Tischer will miss wXw events from May to July. Tischer himself shared a photo confirming the injury and the start of his recovery, which can be seen below.

Tischer, 36, was with WWE from 2015-2021 and competed on NXT, NXT UK and the main roster. During his time in WWE, Tischer won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Eric Young in 2017. The two were part of the wrestling faction SAnitY which also included Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton and Nikki Cross.

In 2019, Tischer joined the faction Imperium which includes Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. He left WWE in June 2021 when his contract expired. In March, Tischer spoke to Inside the Ropes about his exit from WWE.

"After it happened, it kind of made sense what happened two weeks before," Tischer said. "Not storyline-wise, more like backstage-wise. But it was weird. Like, first off, that was one of the most things that stung me, what really sucked was the way it was. I mean, it's a send off and of course it has to happen somehow but, for me, I get the whole point how they did it and it's better that then just disappear without explanation.

"I'm happy that I could do it with my best friends. So I had to match against Killian Dain and we get the send-off from two of my mates, which I'm very good and very like… It's two of my friends. They could give me their farewell and I'm happy for them that they had the chance to give me that. But on the other side, it was very weird."

Tischer also said if it was up to him, he would still be in WWE. "I probably would stay with WWE because it's the biggest company and again, it's very comfortable to work for them because you make a lot of money with doing nothing," he said. "I still went to the Performance Center and used the facility as a tool for life for my own, like, brand. But yeah, WWE told me, "Hey, we will not release you but your contract is up on June 15th, so we will let you run out the contract and then, on June 16th, you're off to go," which I really appreciate because I kind of got the 30 day complete a no-compete clause, but not really. So they give me the heads up four weeks ahead."