WrestleMania 38 Night 1: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE’s biggest event of the year has arrived. WrestleMania 38 takes place over two nights at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it’s billed to be “The most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history.” The first night of WrestleMania 38 takes will be on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET.

The main event of Night 1 is Charlotte Flair taking on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair, the current champion, is on her way to being the best female Superstar in WWE history, winning the SmackDown and Raw Women’s title six times, the NXT Women’s title twice, the Women’s Tag Team title and the Divas title. Rousey, a former UFC Champion, made her official WWE debut in 2018 and became the Raw Women’s Champion. She lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 and took time off to raise a family. Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year and won the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Raw Women’s Championship will be up for grabs with Lynch, the current champion, taking on Bianca Belair. PopCutlure.com recently spoke to Belair about what she has to do to win her second title in her WWE career. “It’s going to be all about being adaptable,” Belair said. “This thing that’s been going on between Becky Lynch and I has been going on since August, since SummerSlam. And ever since then, Becky’s pulled out every trick in the book to keep me away from the title. She told me to get to the back of the line. And I did that and made my way back.”

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. The Usos have been champions for over 250 days, which is a record for the title. And the rest of the card features Rey and Dominick Mysterio facing The Miz and Logan Paul in a tag team match. Also, Drew McIntyre will battle Happy Corbin, The New Day will take on Sheamus and Ridge Holland and Seth Rollins will face an opponent announced by Mr. McMahon.

And to close out the night, Kevin Owens will host The KO Show, and his guest will be WWE Hall of Fame “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Austin will likely wrestle Owens, and it will be his first match of any kind since 2003 when he lost to The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.