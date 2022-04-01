WWE Superstar Bianca Belair Explains Why ‘WrestleMania 38’ Is ‘Special’ for Her (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 38 takes place this weekend, and one of the big matches of the event is Bianca Belair taking on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. As big as WrestleMania 37 was for Belair, this weekend could be a game-changer for her carer. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Belair, who explained why this year’s WrestleMania will be historic.

“Last year, I was at WrestleMania where I main evented with Sasha Banks and I was walking into WrestleMania as a rookie last year,” Belair exclusively told PopCulture. “So this year, I’m walking into WrestleMania as a former main event WrestleMania winner alongside Becky Lynch. So it’s special this year. It’ll be the first time that the two winners of the only women’s main event at WrestleMania are going head to head. And I get a chance at getting redemption back with Becky Lynch to become a Raw Women’s Champion. So I’m excited and I’m just eager for the day to come.”

Belair is looking to get revenge on Lynch after what happened at SummerSlam last year. Lynch made her return to WWE after being away for over a year due to her pregnancy. When she returned, Lynch challenged Belair for the SmackDown Women’s title and beat her with a cheap shot. Not too long after that, Lynch became the Raw Women’s Championship after being drafted to the WWE Raw. Belair earned a title shot after winning the Elimination Chamber match in February.

“It’s going to be all about being adaptable,” Belair said. “This thing that’s been going on between Becky Lynch and I has been going on since August, since SummerSlam. And ever since then, Becky’s pulled out every trick in the book to keep me away from the title. She told me to get to the back of the line. And I did that and made my way back. So I thought I had seen all her tricks, but after her bringing scissors to the ring and trying to cut my hair, I don’t know what she’s going to pull out of her sleeve for WrestleMania. So it’s really just about being adaptable, and adapting to it, and rising to the occasion.”

Along with the WrestleMania match, Belair will appear in a new Snickers commercial as the company and WWE2K22 are the presenting partners of the show. The commercial will show Belair a little confused and needing a Snickers to get back on track. “It’s always very fun to film with Snickers,” Belair said. “It’s the seventh consecutive year that Snickers is the presenting partner of WrestleMania, along with WWE 2K22, but it’s just super fun because Snickers and WWE, they always create this hilarious content for the fans to enjoy. So I’m just super excited to be a part of that.”Fans can see Belair and Lynch go at it during the first night of WrestleMania 38, which is on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Night 2 will be on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET and will all stream exclusively on Peaock.