‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Gives Major Update on Return to WWE

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is returning to WWE. On Tuesday, the WWE Hall of Famer announced he is going to appear at WrestleMania 38 to go face-to-face with Kevin Owens on a special edition of The KO Show. This comes after Owens challenged Austin to appear on the show, which takes place in April.

Austin talked about losing his final match in WWE impacted him for many years. “For 19 years I’ve had to live with that defeat knowing my time was up,” Austin said in a video posted to Twitter, per ComicBook.com. “Kevin Owens, I want to thank you for waking up something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/steveaustinBSR/status/1501257648145981441?s=20&t=yQpBe2Y8QI27YDRb9ykExw

“And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of b—. Or two, you are looking to get your a— kicked by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

Austin’s last match was against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania XIX. Since then, Austin has appeared on WWE TV numerous times, but the meeting with Owens will be the first time in 19 years Austin will be any type of fight. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Austin was the top Superstar in WWE. In his career, Austin won the WWE Championship six times, the Intercontinental Championship twice, the Tag Team Championship four times, King of the Ring in 1996 and the Royal Rumble match three times.

There have been rumors that Austin was going to be involved in a big way at WrestleMania 38 since the event is in his home state of Texas. Owens is one of WWE’s top stars as he won the Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship twice, the United States Championship three times and is a former NXT Champion.