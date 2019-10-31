World Series: Astros Player Alex Bregman Reveals Grandfather Died Just Hours Before Game 7

Tragedy apparently struck the Houston Astros just hours before Game 7 of the World Series when third baseman Alex Bregman learned that his maternal grandfather, Joe DeOliveira, had died. Bregman was overheard breaking the news to a family friend ahead of the game, and he confirmed the news via an Instagram Story post.

While speaking with @MattressMack pregame Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) tells Jim he lost his grandfather (mother’s dad: Joe DeOliveira) today and posted a family photo on Instagram and said “RIP tonight is for you.” pic.twitter.com/iV1N5HHx03 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 30, 2019

As Mark Berman of Fox affiliate KRIV captured, Bregman told Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale about the passing while on the field before the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mattress Mack brought up Bregman’s mother, to which the MLB player replied, “Well, if you see her today, she’s not doing well because my grandpa died like 2 hours ago.”

Bregman did go on to note that she was in attendance for the season-deciding game and watching from the team’s family section.

The 25-year-old player posted a family photo to his Instagram Story on Wednesday that included his grandfather. He captioned the picture, “RIP tonight is for you” in a clear dedication to the fallen patriarch.

Upon learning the news, fans were quick to reach out to the Astros slugger and offer consoling words.

“I’m sorry for your loss [Alex Bergman],” one fan wrote, tagging his Twitter account. “Go win this for your grandpa!”

Do it for him, Alex. You got this 👊 #TakeItBack — Astros Fans UK (@AstrosFansUK) October 30, 2019

Another wrote, “Alex, May your grandfather’s memory be for a blessing.”

A third wrote, “Our prayers and condolences for you and your family Alex! So sorry for your loss.”

A fourth wrote, “Prayers for family and friends and how proud he always will be in a better place now. I know it’s a cliché and makes the pain seem worse knowing he is far away but ride the emotional roller coaster and may Jesus comfort and wrap his arms of love around you to bring peace.”

The Astros are currently taking on the Nationals in the deciding game of the 2019 World Series. Bregman has had three at bats as of this writing, and none of them results in a hit. However, he did end up on base at one point after being walked.

Photo Credit: Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images