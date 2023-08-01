Carli Lloyd Criticizes USWNT for 'Smiling' and 'Dancing' After 'Disappointing' 0-0 Draw in World Cup

Carli Lloyd is not impressed with how the U.S. women's soccer team has played during the World Cup. On Tuesday, the USWNT tied Portugal 0-0 to barely advance to the round of 16. And while advancing in the World Cup is an accomplishment, Lloyd did not like the team celebrating after finishing second in the group.

"Today was uninspiring. Disappointing," Lloyd, a commentator for the World Cup, said on Fox Sports, per PEOPLE. "They don't look fit. They're playing as individuals and the tactics are too predictable. [They're] lucky to not be going home right now."

Lloyd continued: "I'm all for positivity, but at the same time, the cheering, the dancing, I've got a problem with that. "Because I wouldn't be happy. I know several other [former USWNT] players wouldn't be happy with that tie. It hasn't been good overall these [first] three games. It's a body language thing, it's a facial expression."

In the USWNT's first match of the World Cup, it defeated Vietnam 3-0. But the team tied the Netherlands 1-1 in the second match before its tie against Portugal. The second-place finish in Group E is the first time since 2011 the USWNT finished second in the group stage. In the 2011 World Cup, the USWNT finished second behind Japan. But the team would go on to win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

Earlier this month, PopCulture.com spoke to Lloyd about how the USWNT can win its third consecutive World Cup. "I think for the US and for really every team, they're going to have to stay healthy," Lloyd said. "Injuries have not been on team sides going into this World Cup. There's been a lot of injured players heading in that are going to be missing out on World Cups due to major injuries. So winning a World Cup, you got to stay healthy. You need the depth of players, especially as you get deeper into the tournament, and they're going to have to just tighten up defensively. I think that they have given up some goals throughout their friendlies."

The USWNT has won the World Cup four times and finished no worse than third since the event began in 1991. This is the first World Cup the USWNT is playing under head coach Vlatko Andonovski who has coached multiple soccer teams in the United States since 2010.