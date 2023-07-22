Morning TV Show Pulled From TV Due to World Cup Broadcast

A morning show in the UK was pulled from broadcast because of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. According to HELLO! Magazine, ITV morning show This Morning had to be pulled from programming in order for the network to air the World Cup yesterday when the tournament began. The popular daytime show is hosted by Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O'Leary, but unfortunately, viewers weren't able to be greeted by them Thursday morning, as the World Cup kicked off with Australia against Republic of Ireland, with Australia coming out on top.

Luckily fans were quick to show their love to the hosts after the show updated fans on social media, with many praising them for moving around their schedules. Luckily, Thursday was the only time that This Morning had to be off, but it's unknown if the program will need to be moved around again next week or later as the World Cup continues. It wouldn't be surprising if it happens, but hopefully, it's not too often, and that goes for every other show that the World Cup has been putting off.

The World Cup has been disrupting a lot of normal TV, though that isn't necessarily a bad thing considering it is the FIFA Women's World Cup. Both MasterChef and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars will be absent from Fox's schedule next Wednesday, July 26, as the U.S. team takes on Netherlands. It's likely the tournament will continue to move schedules around, as that's what usually happens with big sporting events, which, again, isn't so bad, so fans may want to keep an eye out on any more changes in the coming weeks.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will continue to air over the next month, and with it happening in New Zealand and Australia, the times may not always be in your favor, at least depending on where in the world you are located. So keeping an eye on the schedules will help, and be prepared for any more program interruptions because with it airing for the next month, there will probably be even more to come.

Reigning champs Team USA are hoping to come out on top once again in a third-consecutive win, with their first match being this Wednesday against Vietnam. It's always hard to tell just what will happen, of course, but third time's the charm, and it may even be that way for the U.S. Women's Soccer Team, so make sure to watch on Fox at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on July 26!