Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Dec. 11)

This week is bringing a sleigh-load of new titles to Netflix. The streamer has its December 2023 content list and is checking it twice, rolling out a total of 18 new TV shows and movies for subscribers to enjoy this holiday season, and 15 of this week's additions are Netflix originals. This week's roundup includes something perfect for everyone. Fans of Kevin Hart and Chris Rock can get a glimpse into their friendship and careers when the new documentary Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only drops on Tuesday. Meanwhile, sports fans can binge the new all-access series Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team, with Car Masters: Rust to Riches returning with a new season alongside the debut of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. This week will also bring with it the final episodes of The Crown. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers." prevnext

'Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team' Premiere Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the U.S. Women's National Team's players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from injury, criticism and doubt, equal pay, and upholding legacies are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds. The series will capture all of the personal and team preparation on the road to the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future." prevnext

'Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5' Premiere Date: Wednesday, Dec. 13

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "New faces join the Gotham Garage gang as they prepare to bring their business to the next level – but it'll take a lot of hard work and creativity." prevnext

'The Crown: Season 6 Part 2' Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 14

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate." prevnext

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' Premiere Date: Friday, Dec. 15

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "From the multi Academy and BAFTA award-winning Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, and Shaun the Sheep), and Academy Award and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNorman and Flushed Away, respectively), comes Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the beloved and highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, Chicken Run. Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger's happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they're breaking in!" prevnext

What else is being added this week? Avail. 12/12/23

Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/13/23

1670 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 12/14/23

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 12/15/23

Carol & The End of The World – NETFLIX SERIES

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) – NETFLIX SERIES prevnext