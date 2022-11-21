World Cup 2022: Ted Lasso Sends Messages to U.S. Men's Soccer Team Ahead of Tournament

The 2022 World Cup has kicked off, and the United States Men's Soccer team just received a big message from an iconic figure. Ted Lasso, the fictional character by play Jason Sudeikis in the Apple TV+ series of the same name, signed his name on personalized messages to all 24 players on hometown billboards across the country. The yellow signs with blue writing have been seen in cities like New York, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle.

"Lasso's personal messages to each individual team member will encourage local support for the hometown hero and build on the excitement for Team USA!" the show Ted Lasso said in a statement, per PEOPLE. All the messages include the wit fans see in the show. The messages are on the side of buildings, local schools and on barns. One of the more notable messages is to head coach Gregg Berhalter who is from Chicago.

"Coach Gregg," reads one billboard, per CBS Sports. "Everything is a little extra in Chicago. From pizzas that need their own elevators to the only bean that's too big to fit up your nose. Even you, with that extra 'G' at the end of your name... I just know you and your extra "G" are ggonna take those fellas all the way. Maybe even earn yourself a third 'G' at the end for being so Gregggcellent." Here's a look at Lasso's messages to the team.