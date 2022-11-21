World Cup 2022: Ted Lasso Sends Messages to U.S. Men's Soccer Team Ahead of Tournament
The 2022 World Cup has kicked off, and the United States Men's Soccer team just received a big message from an iconic figure. Ted Lasso, the fictional character by play Jason Sudeikis in the Apple TV+ series of the same name, signed his name on personalized messages to all 24 players on hometown billboards across the country. The yellow signs with blue writing have been seen in cities like New York, Chicago, Dallas and Seattle.
"Lasso's personal messages to each individual team member will encourage local support for the hometown hero and build on the excitement for Team USA!" the show Ted Lasso said in a statement, per PEOPLE. All the messages include the wit fans see in the show. The messages are on the side of buildings, local schools and on barns. One of the more notable messages is to head coach Gregg Berhalter who is from Chicago.
"Coach Gregg," reads one billboard, per CBS Sports. "Everything is a little extra in Chicago. From pizzas that need their own elevators to the only bean that's too big to fit up your nose. Even you, with that extra 'G' at the end of your name... I just know you and your extra "G" are ggonna take those fellas all the way. Maybe even earn yourself a third 'G' at the end for being so Gregggcellent." Here's a look at Lasso's messages to the team.
Sean Johnson
@SeanJohnGK Snellville, GA pic.twitter.com/iW4Rsp89Md— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Sean Johnson is a goalkeeper for the team. He has been with the squad since 2011 and also plays for New York City FC in Major League Soccer (MLS.)
Aaron Long
@A_LoLo12 Rancho Cucamonga, CA pic.twitter.com/Jy2pRisUe5— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Aaron Long has been on the team since 2018. He is one of the best players in MLS, being named an All-Star twice and league defender of the year in 2018.
Shaq Moore
Shaq Moore Atlanta, GA pic.twitter.com/BuhrjnHmLO— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Shaq Moore plays right-back for the team and is also a member of Nashville SC. Moore joined MLS after signing a $2 million contract with Nashville in July.
Gio Renya
Gio Reyna Bedford, NY pic.twitter.com/D4WwWFZjKc— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Gio Renya is a rising star as he was named U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year in 2020. Since joining the team in 2020, Renya has scored four goals in 14 international appearances.
Tim Weah
Tim Weah Queens, NY pic.twitter.com/vmS5LuYeU3— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Tim Weah has scored three goals in 25 international appearances. His club team is Lille where he has scored six goals in 66 club appearances since 2019.
Joseph Scally
@jjscally_10 Lake Grove, NY pic.twitter.com/tZ2SKpW5sI— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Joseph Scally is only 19 years old and is making a big impact. He joined the team in November last year and is also a member of the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Antonee Robinson
@Antonee_Jedi White Plains, NY pic.twitter.com/46azjlSWkI— Coach Beard (@TheCoachBeard) November 19, 2022
Antonee Robinson has appeared in 29 international matches since 2018 and scored two goals. The 25-year-old also plays for the club team Fulham in the Premier League and has scored two goals in 77 appearances.