Woman Hit by Foul Ball at Cubs Game Sues Team, MLB

A woman who was hit by a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game in 2018 is suing the team and Major League Baseball, according to ESPN. Laiah Zuniga, 28 was sitting in the sixth row at Wrigley Field on Aug. 27, 2018, when she was struck in the face in the fifth inning of a Cubs game against the New York Mets. The complaint was filed in Cook County Circut Court which said Zuniga suffered permanent injuries to her "eyesight, smell, taste and teeth." She also suffers from recurring bloody noses due to the incident.

"Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before," Tracy Brammeier said, an attorney representing Zuniga. "Just late last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting from foul pole to foul pole this year, but it's too late for Laiah." There have been a number of fans who have been hit with foul balls while attending games, which has led to MLB teams to extended the netting at their stadiums. "I hope it goes without saying that the safety of our fans in the ballpark are of paramount concern both to Major League Baseball and to the individual clubs," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in December.

One of the most notable foul ball injuries took place last summer when a 2-year old girl was hit during a Cubs game against the Astros. In January, it was reported the girl suffered permanent brain damage. "She (the child) has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent," the family's attorney Richard Mithoff said via PEOPLE. "She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved."

The girl was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Cubs player Alberto Almora Jr. who was visibly distraught when it happened. "Right now, I'm just praying and I'm speechless,'' he said at the time per ESPN. "I'm at loss of words. Being a father, two boys ... but God willing, I'll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. But just prayers right now, and that's all I really can control.''