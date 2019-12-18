Washington Wizards Star John Wall Mourns Mother Frances Pulley’s Death at 58

Frances Pulley, the mother of NBA star John Wall, passed away on Thursday after facing cancer for a year. She was 58 years old. John Calipari, the head coach at the University of Kentucky, first broke the news on Twitter.

“Heartbroken for [John Wall]. His beloved mother, Frances Pulley, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” Calipari wrote. “The job she did raising John into the man he is today — incredible. Everything John is today — humble, a servant leader, a man of God — he got from her.”

Wall confirmed the news of his mother’s passing, posting a photo of the two embracing on the basketball court. He wrote: “Love ya” in the caption. He also included an emoji of a broken heart.

The Washington Wizards also responded to the news. The team’s Twitter account shared photos of Wall and Pulley while saying that they were supporting him during this time.

“Sending thoughts and love for John Wall and his family after the passing of his mother, Frances Pulley. She will forever be a part of our #DCFamily,” the post on Twitter read.

According to ABC11, Pulley was heavily involved in the charitable arm of the John Wall Family Foundation. She cooked Thanksgiving dinner for people at the Salvation Army women’s shelter, helped clean trash on a stretch of highway, and provided Christmas presents at a local care home for children with autism.

Shortly after his mother received her cancer diagnosis, Wall got a tattoo on his back to honor his mother, which read “Dear Mama.” He also sat down with Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington to discuss the situation. As Wall explained at the time, he was not sad or depressed about the diagnosis. He just said that he was embracing the opportunity to spend time with his mother.

“My spirits are great, man,” Wall said. “Just spending time with my son, spending time with my mom that’s battling cancer. God don’t make no mistakes. I can’t wonder why He did this, probably it’s a good time to spend with my mom while she’s battling this cancer and be there for her, and also be there for my son.”

Wall has not played for the Wizards in the 2019 season due to recovering from a torn Achilles. He is expected to be out for the entire year.

