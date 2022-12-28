Will Smith Helps Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart Pull off Perfect Proposal

Marcus Smart is an engaged man and Will Smith helped him get there. The Boston Celtics star announced he is getting married to his girlfriend Maisa Hallum. He posted a photo of the two together in front of the Christmas tree while Hallum is showing off the engagement ring. Smart also shared a video of the entire family watching a video of Smith.

"This is Will Smith," he said in the opening of the video, per TODAY. "I'm in Antarctica." Smith went on to tell Hallum in the video, "We're just coming back from the South Pole. But I just wanted to take a minute. I wanted to wish you a very, very, very merry Christmas. Now I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted. I promise you, you are not going to end this Christmas empty-handed." And once the video was over a confused Hallum turned to Smart who was already down on one knee with the engagement ring in his hands. A crying Hallum immediately said yes as she was surprised by the entire event.

Smart's engagement comes after the Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 139-118 on Christmas Day. The 28-year-old NBA star is one of the top defensive players in the league, being named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team three times and was selected NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, becoming the sixth guard in NBA history to win the award and the first guard to win it since 1996.

"This definitely is something that means a lot, and it really shows that as long you stay the course and keep working, things will work out," Smart told reporters after winning the award, per Sports Illustrated. "It means that there's more than one way to impact the game. It doesn't necessarily have to be scoring...You can do multiple things to be here and establish yourself. ...I'm able to see things most people aren't able to on that end. My instincts go into that as well. For me, to be able to communicate to guys, it makes their jobs easier. "

Smith, 54, has had an interesting year. He has been banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the ceremony. He won an Oscar that night for his role in King Richard and recently released his new movie called Emancipation which can be seen on AppleTV+.