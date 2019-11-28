Wife of UFC Fighter Walt Harris Breaks Silence on Missing Daughter

Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, has been missing for over a month and it was recently reported that investigators found human remains of what they believe is her. While that is being confirmed, Blanchard’s family and friends held a vigil in Alabama on Tuesday and her mother and Harris’ wife, Angela, spoke broke her silence about her daughter. She told the crowd, “She was my heart” and she then told ABC 33/40 what she misses most about the 19-year old.

“Just her laughter and her smile, that’s what I’m going to miss the most. Just her happiness because she made life better for all of us,” she said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Angela continued to say she felt guilty because she felt like she could have done more to protect her.

“Maybe not even anything I could have done, but I should have prepared her just a little bit better for things she might have come into contact with,” she said.

Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24 in Auburn, Alabama. Just days after reported missing, Harris went to social media to ask his fans for help.

“Please help!!!! Any info, message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughter’s name is Aniah,” Harris wrote on Instagram.

The car was found at Park Place Apartments in Montgomery, Alabama. And based on the evidence found in the car, it was believed that Blanchard was the victim of foul play.

“During the subsequent investigation a witness identified Yazeed as the individual he observed forcing Blanchard into [her] vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle” from an Auburn convenience station, the affidavit obtained by the Montgomery Adviser stated.

Police arrested Ibraheem Yazeed in Florida for the disappearance of Blanchard. He was seen at gas station Blanchard was at during the night of the abduction. Angela Harris shared this piece of advice for parents so it won’t happen to their kids.

“It can happen to you, it can happen to your family,” she said. “So from tonight on, go home make a plan, get some things together, talk to your kids so we can prevent this and start fighting back for this evil that’s in this world.”