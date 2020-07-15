Why Nikki and Brie Bella Are Linking up With Michael Strahan

✖

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Michael Strahan? Yes, these three are linking together, as Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini's SMAC Entertainment signed the Bella Twins, who just finished their fifth season of the E! reality series Total Bellas. This is a big addition for SMAC Entertainment as the Bellas also run a female appeared line called BirdeBee and recently published a memoir called Incomparable.

"We’re excited to welcome Brie and Nikki to the SMAC family," Strahan and Schwartz-Morini said in a statement via Deadline. "They are incredibly talented, versatile and encompass the same work ethic that we pride ourselves on and value most." Strahan and Schwartz-Morini are looking forward to teaming with the Bellas to help expand on the incredible foundation they've already built for their growing empire."

SMAC was founded in 2011, and it's a "multi-dimensional talent management, music, branding and production company," according to the official website. SMAC also "produces strong and diversified content, and has a multitude of projects setup with primetime cable and broadcast networks, including HBO, DIRECTV, Showtime, ABC, E!, NFL Network, Audience Network, and Nickelodeon, as well as Prime Video." Along with SMAC representing Nikki and Brie Bella, Erin Andrews, Tony Gonzalez, Omari Hardwick, and Deion Sanders are part of the roster.

"I want to officially welcome the @BellaTwins to the #SMACFAM! Let’s get to work, ladies!" Strahan wrote on Twitter. When the news was announced by Deadline, Nikki and Brie Bella wrote: "So beyond excited to work with such an incredible team of people! Can't wait to make magic happen!"

Things are going well for the Bellas who are known for their time in WWE. Along with their show and clothing line, the two are both pregnant and getting close to their respective due dates. Nikki and Brie and are about a week apart and both are excited about being pregnant together. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie said back in January. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

Nikki and Brie Bella are also looking out for their mom who recently had successful brain surgery. Their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis, had a tumor on her brain stem and is now looking at a recovery window of six months to a year.