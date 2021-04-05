Why LeBron James Is Getting Mocked for His Dream 'Space Jam 2' Roster

✖

The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy was released over the weekend, and fans have some questions for LeBron James. With the original featuring Michael Jordan, fans of Space Jam aren't sure how the James version will measure up. One of the things that stood out when it comes to the trailer is James making his dream team list, which includes Superman, Gandalf, King Kong, and Iron Giant. Twitter went after James, stating Jordan only needed Bill Murray and Wayne Knight to beat the Monstars.

"The GOAT debate is over after that new Space Jam trailer," one person on Twitter wrote. "LeBron out here trying to recruit Superman and Gandalf and MJ went out and beat wholesale Monstar a— with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld." Another person added: "As you can see here according to the trailer of Space Jam 2, Lebron tries to recruit his own “Elite” team to defeat the bad guys to save his son. Michael Jordan on the other hand only needed Bill Murray to save the Looney Tunes."

LeBron can't even do Space Jam without assembling a super team. Michael Jordan won that shit with Bill Murray and Newman from Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/bYld2B4aQi — Mike (@ThatsJustPr1me) April 3, 2021

James recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and was asked if there was apprehension about following Jordan's Space Jam legacy. "In my younger days, part of the thinking, besides focusing on the game of basketball, was, 'Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?'" James said. "There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything that Michael [did]. So when I was younger, you'd give in to those. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you believe in, and you know what you stand for."

Lebron: I need superman and gandalf to beat the monstars in space jam Bill Murray: pic.twitter.com/Cgh1FBO48m — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) April 3, 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers star was also asked if he has talked to Jordan about Space Jam 2. No, I haven't had a conversation with Mike about Space Jam, but I hope to if he gets an opportunity to see the movie. I did my best to continue it. I think one thing that we will show the viewers is that it's not a sequel. It's its own movie and twist.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will focus on James and his young son Dom (Cedric Joe) who dreams of working in the video game industry. Both are trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm, and James can only get home by beating the Goon Squad in a basketball game. Space Jam 2 will be released in theatres and stream on HBO Max on July 16.