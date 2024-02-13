Who Is Tony Romo's Wife? Meet Candice Crawford

Many football fans were catching up on Tony Romo's personal life this year, including his marriage to fellow journalist Candice Crawford. Romo and Crawford tied the knot in 2011, and she has been by his side for big events like Super Bowl LVIII ever since. Here's an intro to Mrs. Romo.

Tony Romo was a commentator at the 2024 Super Bowl, and many fans were chattering about his personal past on social media this year. That's because Romo's romance with pop star Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009 made headlines in much the same way that Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift made headlines this year. However, these days Romo is happily married to Crawford, a fellow sports broadcaster. They have three children together and they give the appearance of an idyllic all-American family.

Romo and Crawford met in 2009, presumably shortly after his breakup with Simpson. At the time, Crawford was an intern for the Dallas Cowboys while Romo was still playing for the team. Crawford was born in Texas and she studied journalism at the University of Missouri. She showed an interest in reporting on sports specifically early on, covering the Cowboys for the Dallas CBS News affiliate KTVT during college and writing about them for blogs at the same time.

As a Dallas native, Crawford came from a family of lifelong Cowboys fans. During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, her brother said that Crawford was actually afraid their parents would embarrass her when she first began dating Romo. She was a junior in college and was still living at her parents' house at the time, and when Romo picked her up for their first date, she asked her parents to hide. As he approached the door, she literally pushed her parents back into the bathroom.

Crawford's brother is actor Chace Crawford, best known for his role as Nate Archibald on Gossip Girl and as The Deep on The Boys. Their father is a dermatologist while their mother is a teacher. Crawford is the younger sibling, now 37 years old. She herself had a stint in the entertainment industry, competing in beauty pageants and eventually becoming Miss Missouri USA in 2008.

Romo proposed to Crawford on her 24th birthday. He was 30 at the time. They married in Dallas in the spring of 2011, with a huge eceremony attended by many current and former Cowboys players, among others. Crawford and Romo have three sons: Hawkins, Rivers and Jones McCoy. Romo raved about Crawford's hard work as a parent and a wife in an interview with PEOPLE last year. He said: "It's like she's really sacrificed the time for me to be able to live out my dreams and to support me in that and to help me achieve it. And I think that that's a whole other level."

These days, fans may know Crawford from her work on the brand Hawk+Sloane, which sells essential oil sprays for mothers of young children. She also co-starred in a Super Bowl commercial with Romo in 2021, where they promoted Skechers sneakers. To keep up with her, fans can also follow Crawford on Instagram.