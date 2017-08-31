Tony Romo and Candice Crawford Welcome Third Son

NFL star Tony Romo and his wife Candice Crawford have announced the birth of their third son.

Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Scroll over to see his big brother Rivers excitement about this new baby. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback revealed the arrival through a series of Instagram photos showing off the the baby boy.

“Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today!” the proud dad wrote. “Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy.”

Jones is the couple’s third child. They also have Hawkins Crawford, 5, and Rivers, 3.

Along with the two photos, which show off the newborn not long after his birth, Romo shared a video of Rivers reacting to the news his new brother had arrived. He is so excited at the news that he topples over onto the ground.

Romo and Crawford met in summer 2009 and married in December 2010.

They revealed baby number three with a cute photo of Hawkins and Rivers and a placeholder for “Boy #3.”

See the gender reveal photo below.

Romo Bro. #3 coming August 2017!! 💙👶🏼💙👶🏼💙👶🏼 A post shared by Candice Romo (@candiceromo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:43am PST

This is a developing story.

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard, Icon Sports Wire