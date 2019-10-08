Who Is Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan?

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady were a couple in the early stages of Brady’s NFL career. When it comes to his relationships, most fans know Brady as being married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. However, Moynahan and Brady will forever be connected because they have a kid together. Moynahan and Brady dated from 2004 to 2006 and she gave birth to Brady’s oldest son in 2007. And while Brady has moved on to be one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, the actress has done very well for herself also.

Moynahan has been seen in television and movie roles since 1999. She had a recurring role in the hit TV series Sex and the City from 1999-2000 and one of her first film roles came in 2000 when she starred in Coyote Ugly. From there, Moynahan went on to star in other films such as Serendipity, The Sum of All Fears, I, Robot and Battle: Los Angeles. Moynahan also had a role in John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 where she players John Wick’s wife.

Moynahan may no longer be in a relationship with Brady, but he does not have any ill will towards him.

“I have a relationship with these people on a daily basis,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 (via cheatsheet.com). “My son has two loving parents and an extended family, whether it’s cousins or stepmothers or boyfriends. My son is surrounded by love.”

Recently, Moynahan was seen congratulating Brady on his sixth Super Bowl win.

“Congratulations @TB12sports @Patriots thinking @Edelman11 #MVP,” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Edelman, the Patriots and Brady’s book exploring his method to success.

When the two broke up in 2006, things were easy at first. When Brady found out Moynahan was pregnant, he was with Bündchen who was shocked to hear the news.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen said in her memoirs Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Obviously, all parties were able to move past that and they all seem to be happy. While Brady is married to Bündchen, Moynahan got married to businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015. Along with being happily married and raising a son, Moynahan is currently starring in the TV show Blue Bloods.