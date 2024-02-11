Who Is Jim Nantz's Wife? Meet Courtney Richards

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jim Nantz may have made a name for himself in sports history, calling some of the biggest sporting events, including Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but he has been just as successful in his personal life. Behind the scenes, Nantz, 64, is happily married to wife Courtney Richards, with whom he shares two children. (This year's Super Bowl airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Click here for a Paramount + free trial. )

Nantz and Richards first met in the early 2000s when the sportscaster was represented by IMG, a talent management company based in New York, the same company that Richards was vice president of, according to StyleCaster. At the time, Nantz was still in the process of finalizing his divorce from his first wife, Ann-Lorraine "Lorrie" Carlsen, whom he married in 1983 and welcomed daughter Caroline Nantz in 1994. Their divorce was finalized in 2009, with a judge ordering Nantz to pay nearly $1 million in alimony and child support, the New York Daily News reported at the time. Nantz has to pay Lorrie $916,000 annually. In their divorce proceedings, the judge confirmed that Nantz's budding romance with Richards was not the cause of the divorce, sharing, "this remote event in no way contributed to the breakdown of the marriage."

Amid the nasty and very public divorce process, Nantz and Richards sparked romance. The couple became engaged in September 2010 while on vacation with Nantz's friends, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, and Jeb Bush, at the Bush compound Walker's Point in Maine. After initially denying reports of their engagement, representatives for the sportscaster confirmed the relationship milestone to Page Six in December 2010, sharing, "We were telling the truth, whether it makes much sense to you or not."

Nantz and Richards were married 21 months later, USA Today reported. The couple tied the knot in June 2012 at Pebble Beach in California, where they now live full-time. They went on to welcome their first child together, daughter Finley Nantz, in 2014, with son Jameson Nantz following in 2016. Jameson's birth came on February 7, 2016, just six days after Super Bowl 50 between the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. In an interview with the New York Post, Nantz said his wife wanted him to call the game, even if that meant he would miss the birth of their son.

"It would have killed me if I would not have been there for the birth of my son, but my wife made it very clear: 'Don't even talk to me, you're doing the game,'" he told the outlet. "I was going to follow her instructions. But this is absolutely perfect timing, my boy definitely has a sense of occasion, and a great appreciation and respect for timing and his father's needs for things to be organized and well-timed."

Nantz is set to call his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday when the big game is played in Las Vegas for the first time. Super Bowl LVIII will air live on CBS on Feb. 11. The game will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here.