Did Ronda Rousey Die in ‘9-1-1’ Debut Episode?

Ronda Rousey recently made her debut in Fox’s hit first responder drama 9-1-1, but many may be wondering if her character even made it through the episode alive. The second episode of 9-1-1 Season 3 saw the crews having to rescue people who were caught in a tsunami at the Santa Monica Pier. The former UFC champion played a medic named Lena Bosko, but her character’s whereabouts were in question, following the tragic event. This has led to speculation that maybe her appearance was just a cameo.

Fans of the show can rest assured that Rousey will be back, as CinemaBlend has confirmed that she will be returning and will in fact be playing a firefighter. The show’s series leads/regulars cast includes high profile stars like Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds.

What would happen if Los Angeles was hit with a tsunami!? Find out tonight on @911onFOX 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/ln09IW64kx — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 30, 2019

Notably, Rousey’s time on the 9-1-1 set has not been the easiest, as during filming she revealed that she suffered a pretty bad injury, writing in a social media post, “So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1].”

She then went on to details the incident, recalling, “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

Her new co-stars have been raving about Rousey, with Krause telling the The Wrap how she was the perfect person to cast in the role of the character she is playing.

“She’s a firefighter and she’s brave, bold. You know, Ronda, perfect casting for the character of Lena Bosko,” he told the outlet. “And on our first day of filming with her in Mexico, she had to come charging out of the cabin of this yacht. And as she did, she flipped open the cabin door and simultaneously rest her hand where the frame of the door is and it came smashing down on her finger.”

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

