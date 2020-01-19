Watch Paul Rudd and ‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Get Extremely Hyped for Chiefs vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs fans Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet are more than ready for the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The two Hollywood stars joined forces for a hype video the Chiefs shared on Twitter just before kick-off. The Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year, and this time face the Tennessee Titans for a ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

This is the mood right here 🗣 pic.twitter.com/SpC6KfNiUg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2020

In the clip, the two comedians try to one-up each other on when excitement for Sunday’s game really started.

“It started last week!” Rudd said.

“It started in September!” Stonestreet yelled.

“Yeah, what am I saying? It started in August,” Rudd added.

“It started last year, this time with an offsides penalty!” Stonestreet said, referring to last year’s championship game, in which the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots.

“And it’s going to end a few weeks from now,” Rudd began.

“In Miami!” Stonestreet added.

“Go Chiefs!” the duo yelled at the end.

Although Rudd was born in New Jersey, the Ant-Man actor’s mother worked in Kansas City and he went to high school in the area. He also attended the University of Kansas before studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and broke into Hollywood in the early 1990s.

As for Stonestreet, he is best known for playing Cameron Tucker on ABC’s Modern Family, a role that earned him two Emmys. He was born in Kansas City and graduated from Kansas State University. His love of the Chiefs is well-known, and he even played head coach Andy Reid’s brother in a parody video for the team in September. Last week, he was joined by fellow Chiefs fan Rob Riggle to bang the drum at Arrowhead before the Chiefs beat the Houston Texans.

How did these guys get through security 😂 pic.twitter.com/3kHOLfeCnD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2020

Stonestreet is also a big fan of Kansas City’s other professional sports team, the Kansas City Royals. In November 2019, he joined John Sherman’s new ownership group.

The Chiefs are hoping to get to their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl IV in 1969, which was also the team’s only NFL championship. They just have to beat the Titans, who are looking for their first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000, on Sunday.

Super Bowl LIV is on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida. It will air live on Fox.

Photo credit: Kyle Rivas/Getty Images