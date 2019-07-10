Watch Floyd Mayweather Jr. Get Schooled on Basketball Court, Recovering From ‘Broken Ankles’

Pro boxer retiree Floyd Mayweather may have a perfect score inside the ring, but on the court he’s doing the learning and not the teaching. Street ball legend Bone Collector showed Mayweather how athletes get down on the basketball court, and Mayweather’s reaction was not something fans are use to seeing.

Of course fans immediately shared their mixed reactions to the video online.

One fan wrote, “Last time you’ll ever see him go down.”

Another user wrote, “Karma in action.”

Someone else made fun of Mayweather’s confident attitude by posting a GIF of him showing off a few stacks.

#Mayweather be like.. okay how much should I pay Twitter & YouTube to delete that video. Oh shi* and snapchat. oh shi* and insta. oh shi*….. pic.twitter.com/yRhOFzzuPL — Chido Makuyana (@ChidoMakuyana) July 9, 2019

One person mentioned that getting crossed is worse than getting dunked on.

Leave it up to Mayweather to let his confidence shine though, telling TMZ, “My bank account won’t change!”

He’s not lying though and he’s got video to prove it. “Money Mayweather” posed with nearly $2 million dollars in both cash and accessories, then decided to share it with his followers just days prior to Celebrity Charity Basketball game.

More specifically, the legend showed off $1.8 million in cash — $100 dollar bills to be exact — while wearing a diamond chain and diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Arnold Schwarzenegger limited-edition watch. The non-diamond version of that watch retails for $35,000 dollars, so just imagine how much his is worth.

Behind the table of $100 dollar bills is the “Andrew Jackson” section which included $200,000 dollars worth of $20 dollar bills, in which he referred to as “wallpaper.”

On top of that, he flaunted the largest Chanel bag in the word.

While this amount to most is a lifetime’s worth of hard-earned cash, this is only a small fraction of his net worth and he was not shy to announce it.

“I was once told that ‘the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room.’ Well, that works for the individuals that’s doing something illegal. But in my case, I’m happy to flaunt my legal wealth and brag about being a black man that came from poverty, beat all odds and not give a f— about what anybody thinks. Happy 4th, this is my independence! Now, let the fireworks begin!” he shared along side the video on Instagram.

In another post he said, “This is what I’ve been hearing for 23 years… ‘All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewelery, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money’. And this is what Mayweather says back… ‘I’m happy y’all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy’ [laugh emoji face].”