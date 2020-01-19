Watch Danica Patrick Dive Into the Snow While in Green Bay Supporting Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick definitely knows how to get into the Green Bay spirit. The race car driver is currently in Green Bay, Wisconsin to support her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, and his team, the Green Bay Packers, as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Instead of bundling up to brave the cold, Patrick embraced the chilly weather in a major way, as seen in one of her latest Instagram posts.

In the clip, Patrick, who was wearing black leggings and a pink top, could be seen running into the snow alongside her friend, Erin Foley Buntin. The two then proceeded to really embrace the winter wonderland in Green Bay by making snow angels, all while exclaiming that it was indeed cold outside.

“When in Rommmmm….Green Bay!!!!!” Patrick captioned the Instagram video.

As previously mentioned, Patrick is in town to root on her boyfriend as his team, the Packers, takes on the San Francisco 49ers in an effort to reach Super Bowl LIV. Patrick and Rodgers have been dating for quite some time, so it’s possible that Patrick’s used to the Green Bay winters by now).

Patrick confirmed that she and Rodgers were an item in January 2018 during an interview with the Associated Press.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she said.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” she added, before issuing a clarification. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Since the two have been in such a committed relationship, could wedding bells be in their future? According to Patrick, it’s a possibility, but the couple is simply going with the flow for now.

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show in November. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way. If you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen. You just have to let it go and be like ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yup. Then life’s good.’”

In the meantime, Patrick and Rodgers are taking another, major step in their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple purchased a home in Malibu together in November 2019. They reportedly rented the home over the summer before ultimately purchasing the property.