Washington Nationals' Game Suspended After Shooting Outside Stadium

The Washington Nationals game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night was suspended in the sixth inning after shooting outside Nationals Park that caused echoes of gunfire inside the stadium, according to ESPN. Some fans scrambled for safety in the dugout. The shooting was between people in two cars and left three people injured, according to Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department's executive assistant police chief.

One person that was shot was a woman outside the stadium attending the game, and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Two people, who were in one of the cars, walked to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is not clear as of this writing. The second vehicle involved in the shooting is currently being located by investigators. The gunshots led to panic inside the stadium, as fans ducked for cover. Announcers told fans to not leave and stay inside the park.

You can hear the gunshots just as the broadcast cuts away pic.twitter.com/tBmbZaR3GB — Jack Leonardi (@JackLeonardi) July 18, 2021

"It was just a chaotic scene,'' umpire crew chief Mark Carlson told the Associated Press. "We heard what sounded like rapid gunfire. We didn't know where it was coming from.'' The Padres were coming onto the field when several loud pops were heard on the left-field side of the stadium. Fans who were in that area began to leave while others crowded into the Padres dugout.

The Nationals first announced there was an incident outside the stadium and posted a message telling fans to remain inside. The then-posted a message on Twitter that there was a shooting and told fans where they need to exit.

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park. Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time. We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

"I just want to assure the public that at no time during this incident were individuals inside the stadium attending the game in any kind of danger. This was not an active shooter incident and it's not being investigated as such. Everything took place outside the stadium," Benedict said, per CNN. The Padres were leading 8-4 when the game was suspended. It will resume on Sunday afternoon following the regularly scheduled game.