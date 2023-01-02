Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Reveals How Team Can Win Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Von Miller knows what it takes to be a champion as he won Super Bowl titles with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. And now that the All-Pro linebacker is a member of the Buffalo Bills, he's confident his team will hold the Lombardi Trophy when the 2022 NFL season comes to an end. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Miller, and he explained what they need to do to win it all.

"We just need to find a way to get in there," Miller exclusively told PopCulture. "You don't want to put too much emphasis on there. Our main goal is to win a Super Bowl, not to just be the number one seed. And I've been on teams that have just gotten caught up in being the number one seed and we lose after one game. So, I think the most important thing is to get in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. And I think for us to get there, the most important thing that we have to do is just keep getting better little by little, keep winning games, keep putting our best foot forward."

As of this writing, the Bills are 12-3 (game on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals) and battling the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 spot. The Bills lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs in the last two seasons but beat them in the regular season this year. Miller went on to say that everyone has to do their part to finish the season strong and carry that momentum to the playoffs.

"They're going to call Josh Allen's number more than others, of course, they're going to call Stefon Diggs' number more than others as defense," Miller said. "But for all the guys, the role player guys in there, whenever their name is called, they got to take advantage of that opportunity. We got to come out on top and what that looks like, it could be a running back running with the ball, boom, ball pops out and one of our offensive linemen has an opportunity to get that fumble. He has to get that fumble. That's what it takes. Those type of plays, that's what it takes to go to the Super Bowl and ultimately win."

The bad news for the Bills is Miller won't be on the field for the Bills during their playoff run as he suffered a torn ACL injury in November. He gave an update on his rehab and said everything is coming along great. "I just choose to have a positive perspective," Miller explained. "I choose to have a positive outlook on this despite the fact is that I'm actually hurt, despite that I choose to come in here every single day into rehab and be happy, have a smile on my face, work my ass off. And I'm excited for the opportunity to show my teammates how dope I am. I've bounced back from injury, bounced back from this and I'm still the same player, man. And I'm excited to show my teammates."