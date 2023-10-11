Former NFL Player Arrested, Faces Murder Charge After Mother's Death

A former NFL player could be going to prison for a long time. According to TMZ Sports, Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California. He was booked into a San Diego jail on Tuesday, and the arrest stems from a warrant in Illinois related to the September death of his mother, Myrtle Brown. TMZ Sports said Sergio Brown was taken in on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of Myrtle Brown and will be extradited to Illinois on the charge.

According to CNN, Sergio Brown, 35, was arrested in San Diego while re-entering the United States from Mexico. Brown was reported missing shortly after his mother's death but was seen in Mexico on Sept. 19. Mexican law enforcement deported Brown after authorities in Illinois obtained an arrest warrant.

Myrtle Brown died from injuries related to an assault, and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide, according to the Cook County Medica Examiner's Office in Illinois. After learning that his mother was found dead, Brown's brother went to social media to ask for help finding the former NFL safety. "My brother Sergio is still missing," Nick Brown wrote on Instagram. "If anyone knows where he is I want him to know that I love you and please come home. It's a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, 'tough times don't last,' and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope. Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won't let you down."

Myrtle Brown's family released a statement last week saying there was enough evidence for an arrest. "We implore law enforcement agencies, particularly the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, to work diligently and thoroughly in pursuit of truth and accountability for Myrtle Jean Simmons-Brown. No family should bear the weight of uncertainty regarding the circumstances of their loved one's passing," the family said through attorney Christian Conway.

Sergio Brown signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. Along with playing for New England, Brown spent time with the Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. In his seven seasons in the NFL, Brown recorded 144 tackles, 2.5 sacks in one interception.