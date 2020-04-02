Von Miller’s April Fool’s Day Post Made Broncos Fans Panic

Von Miller nearly gave Denver Broncos fans a heart attack on April Fool’s Day. There weren’t too many jokes due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Miller had some fun with Broncos fans as he announced on Instagram that the team released him.

Miller then wrote in the caption: “Denver. It’s been REAL!!! First off I wanna thank the FANs! ‘Broncos Country’ the best fan base in the world! The last 9 Years have been incredible! SB50!!! They can never take that away from us!! Excited to see what the future holds! All Love.” A few NFL players such as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan former Chicago Bears safety Charles Tilman knew that it was a joke. However, some fans didn’t think it was very funny.

There’s no way the Broncos would cut Miller as he’s the team’s best player. However, the former Super Bowl MVP was close to being traded last year. General Manager John Elway was asked about possibly trading Miller before the 2019 season began. He said, per Bleacher Report: “I think we’re going to visit all that. I think we have to look at all the possibilities and get an evaluation of that.”

Obviously, Miller wasn’t traded, and ended the 2019 season with eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss. His eight sacks were his lowest total since the 2013 season when he only recorded five in nine games.

Along with being a Super Bowl MVP, Miller has been named to the All-Pro team seven times, and he’s been named to the Pro Bowl eight times. In nine seasons, Miller has recorded 106 sacks in 135 games. Earlier this year, Miller talked about the future of the Broncos.

“Denver has been so special me and I’ve been in Denver for a decade. It’s who I am and what I do,” Miller said to CBS Denver. “Broncos country has been a part of my identity. We’ve had some tough years, but we have great motivation going forward. Drew Lock is going to be great for us. I like his aura. I like his personality and his confidence. As a quarterback, you have to have that and you have to bring the best out of other men. Courtland Sutton is turning on to really become a star receiver in the league. We’ll get Bradley Chubb back and I’m pretty excited about the direction of the franchise and where we’re going to go next year.”