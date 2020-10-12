Viral Skateboarder Celebrates Lakers' Championship With Epic New Video

✖

Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The victory secured the championship and sparked excitement among fans of the California team. Nathan Apodaca, the man who went viral for a skateboarding video, headed out and celebrated the game as only he can.

Apodaca posted a new video that featured him skateboarding at sunset. He wore a Lakers jersey and sipped from a bottle of what appeared to be champagne. Instead of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, Apodaca used the soundtrack of "We Are the Champions." However, he used a cover of the iconic Queen song instead of the original. He joined millions celebrating the Lakers and the 17th championship but drew some of the most attention.

Raise your hand if you knew @doggface208 was a Lakers fan. Read about Nathan Apodaca’s rise to fame: https://t.co/P8bHtLlTbx pic.twitter.com/pFAfmT33yQ — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 12, 2020

"Can we just acknowledge how f****** awesome this dude is?" one person tweeted after watching the video of Apodaca. Several others agreed with the sentiment and expressed excitement about how the viral star is a fan of the Lakers. Although a few others did have some questions about the drink. They wanted to know if Apodaca was breaking the law by skateboarding and drinking.

Apodaca previously went viral by skateboarding down an Idaho highway while sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice out of the bottle and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." The video quickly generated 19 million views since the original post date of Sept. 25 and turned heads around the world. The laborer at an Idaho potato warehouse quickly became a household name.

As he explained to the Los Angeles Times, Apodaca slowly built up a fanbase on TikTok with his videos that incorporate throwback songs. He also revealed that people kept asking him to do more skateboarding videos, so he complied. Although the now-famous Fleetwood Mac clip took place after the battery on his car died.

"I use my penny board when I want to go somewhere real quick, real fast," Apodaca told the outlet. "I use my skateboard when I'm messing around and want to try to break my ankle. And then I use my longboard when I wanna go coast."

Apodaca drew the attention of millions after posting the video, a group that included the members of Fleetwood Mac. The group posted the clip with the caption, " We love this!" Fans also donated $10,000 to Apodaca, which he said he would use on his parents, car repairs and a new RV.